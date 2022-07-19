Donald Vern Carter
Donald Vern Carter, 61, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Orem, Utah. He was born on July 28, 1960, in Provo, Utah to Darwin and Clara Carter. Don is survived by his...www.heraldextra.com
Donald Vern Carter, 61, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Orem, Utah. He was born on July 28, 1960, in Provo, Utah to Darwin and Clara Carter. Don is survived by his...www.heraldextra.com
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0