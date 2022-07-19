ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Donald Vern Carter

 3 days ago
Donald Vern Carter, 61, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Orem, Utah. He was born on July 28, 1960, in Provo, Utah to Darwin and Clara Carter. Don is survived by his...

Maxine Bateman Covington

Maxine Bateman Covington, 71, passed away peacefully at her home in American Fork, Utah on July 17, 2022. She was born May 20, 1951, in American Fork, Utah to Ray Clark Bateman and Esther Cook. Maxine married the love of her life, Roger Covington, on November 21, 1969, in Alpine, Utah. She was proud to be from Alpine and spent the majority of her life raising her family there.
ALPINE, UT
Kayleen Rawlinson Brimhall

Kayleen Rawlinson Brimhall was called home to be with her heavenly family July 15, 2022. She was born January 26, 1947 in Provo, UT, a daughter of the late Lewis Rawlinson and Nida Andersen Rawlinson. She grew up in the Provo community, graduating from Provo High School and attending classes at Brigham Young University. Kayleen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived a life of service as a loving mother, talented pianist and organist, and she loved her work in the food service industry. She loved to bake, garden, and crochet baby blankets for new mothers.
PROVO, UT
Alan Ellison Mitchell

Alan Ellison Mitchell, 80, of Provo, passed away July 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Scott Dean Jarvis

Scott Dean Jarvis, 62, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away July 18, 2022 at home in Spanish Fork. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Max J Nelson

Max J Nelson, a most special and amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather &; friend, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, while being surrounded by family and loved ones. Max was born February 23, 1934, to James Victor and Mary Slaugh Nelson and was one of six children. Max...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Lela Wadsworth Johnson

Lela Wadsworth Johnson, 92, of Springville, Utah, passed away on July 15, 2022. Lela was born November 2, 1929, in the family home, in Taylor, Idaho, to Glen and Lula Rachel Starkie Wadsworth. She is the youngest of three children with a brother, Earl, and her best friend sister, Edis.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Judy Farley Pace

Judy Farley Pace, 71, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away July 17, 2022, in Spanish Fork. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Marcia Anderson

Marcia Anderson, 79, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on July 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Marshall Taylor Burton

Marshall Taylor Burton, age 91, passed away on July 16, 2022. Marshall was born on November 11, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alma G Burton and Vera Louise Taylor Burton. His mother passed away in childbirth with his sister Roselyn when he was 8 and his older brother Robert helped raise him. His father remarried a few years later to Helen Taylor Smith and he gained an older sister Marie. He attended Highland Park Elementary, Irving Jr High and South High schools. He received his Bachelor degree from the University of Utah and his doctorate from Brigham Young University. He raised his family as cougar fans.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tech-Moms to host first Orem cohort

It can be difficult jumping back into the workforce, especially for mothers who may have been out of their careers for years. This fall, a nonprofit workforce development program will start a new cohort in Orem. Tech-Moms, founded in 2020, is an organization focused on helping women transition into technology...
OREM, UT
Shirley Ann Harman Barker

Shirley Ann Harman Barker completed her time on earth on July 18, 2022. She was born on December 17, 1937, to Clifford and Alice Harman, the second child of 5. She spent her childhood in Granger, Utah. In 1956 she married Jesse Ray Barker of Springville. They had five children: Gayle Watkins, Kathleen Burggraf, Steven Barker, Karen Jessop, Craig Barker.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
FuelFest automotive experience comes to Utah on Saturday

This weekend, there will be more than just Pioneer Day in Utah as the 4-year-old automotive experience FuelFest makes its way to the Utah Motorsports Campus, 512 Sheep Lane in Grantsville, from 2-9 p.m. Saturday. FuelFest will present a large, live-action drift course operated by Salt City Drift where drifters...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
Edwin Cozzens

Edwin Cozzens, age 82 of Springville, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Springville, 801-489-6021. For service details and to leave condolences please visit https://www.wheelermortuary.com/
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Jay Earl (Pete) Ludlow

Jay Earl (Pete) Ludlow passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 11th, 2022. Pete was born on February 13, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Jay Russell and Betty Ardell Ludlow. He was raised in Benjamin, Utah. Pete is survived by his sweetheart Patti Kay Ludlow; children Shannon (Micheal), Matthew (Erin), Jaymes (Lindsie), Rebecca (Wade) McKenzie, Clayton, Michael (Kaitlyn) Butler, Jeramie Hatch, 20 grandchildren, sisters Barbara Bullet, Debbie Smith and Sherie Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held Saturday, July 30th at 11 am, 1600 N. Main Mapleton, Utah. Dedication of the grave will be at a later date.
PAYSON, UT
Joyce Fern Dillon

Joyce Fern Dillon (Coker) passed away peacefully on July 13th, 2022. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 42 years Virgil Mathew Dillon, four children, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was born October 19th, 1936 to James Elda Coker and Grace Bernetta Coker (Dawson). She loved holidays, spending time with her family, painting, traveling, and reading. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ on Latter-day Saints, and served in numerous callings, especially while living in Richfield UT where she leaves behind good friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23rd at 2pm at the Grand Vista Apartments, 650 E. 100 N., Payson, UT.
PAYSON, UT
U-Talk: What is the biggest need in Utah County?

“Earlier this week a kid from high school that I went to school with, he actually got hit by a car on his bike on highway 40. So just on my mind? Infrastructure with the bike lanes and stuff like that. They’ve been doing a lot in Provo, but I think they could implement it across the valley a little more and make it more of a common thing, especially since we are in a college town and there is a need for bicycling.” — Kelsey Wall-Ramirez, Springville.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Thomas Meecham

Thomas George Meecham, passed away July 10, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Tom was born on April 22, 1953 in Provo, Utah, son of Anagene Davies and Elmo Meecham, younger brother to sisters Christine and Susan. After graduating from Provo High School, he served a church...
PROVO, UT
Saratoga Springs official receives international accreditation

Owen Jackson, assistant city manager for Saratoga Springs, received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association Tuesday. Jackson is now one of 19 credentialed managers in Utah. ICMA is the world’s leading association of professional city and county managers, as well as other employees, who serve local...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Deloris Myrtle Smith Nelson

Deloris Myrtle Smith Nelson, 90, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on July 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
