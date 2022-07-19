ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

End Of An Era: Desus & Mero Split, Cancel Podcast And Showtime Series

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YETyM_0glVouCh00

You don’t even have to be from New York City to appreciate Desus & Mero, the former Bronx-bred duo that delivered their opinions on pop culture with a realness and relatability that garnered fans across the world and landed them a highly successful late night talk show on Showtime.

Sadly we had to use the word “former” due to the shocking news that both guys have decided to go their separate ways following recent talk on the Internet of a beef brewing behind the scenes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

What started out as mere chatter on Reddit soon became a trending topic on Twitter, which later was confirmed when Showtime’s official Desus & Mero Twitter account (seen above) wrote yesterday evening, “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.” Both guys reposted and/or responded to the tweet as confirmation.

Further search on the web sees fans trying to piece together what exactly went wrong, with some using screengrabs, clips from recent episodes of the Bodega Boys podcast and overall intuition to explain where the rift between Desus and Mero originated.

Based on the Twitter detectives above, the conflict allegedly stems from either Desus taking the fame of a hit Showtime series to his head or Mero having a substance abuse problem that affected both his will to work and overall feelings about doing the series and podcast. All of that is of course rumor until the truth comes to light, which Desus himself alluded to a few days ago in a tweet that reads, “the hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although this is a split that we definitely didn’t see coming, we can only hope that both Desus and Mero — or Mero and Desus, no beef! — can work things out or are able to separately be equally as successful. Bless, fam.

Take a look below at better times:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Late Night with Seth Meyers (@latenightseth)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@shodesusandmero)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Charlamagne Calls The Negativity Surrounding The Desus And Mero Split A Product Of The “Culture”

Yesterday, Showtime announced that Desus & Mero would not be returning for a fifth season due to the duo’s decision to split and pursue separate ventures. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. SHOWTIME’s late-night talk show DESUS & MERO will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23,” a spokesperson for the network said in a press release.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fans React To Desus & Mero Breaking Up & Ending Showtime Series

Flags across the Bronx are being flown at half-staff on Tuesday (July 19) after Showtime confirmed that Desus & Mero wouldn’t be returning for a fifth season as hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have parted ways to pursue separate endeavors. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will...
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

No More Art: Fan Account Actually Broke The Story Of Desus & Mero Breakup

The Desus & Mero brand is no longer strong but actually gone. But it was actually someone from their hive that broke the story about their split. As The Gothamist the Bodega Boys are now a wrap. As expected the news took their fans and colleagues by total surprise. But one supporter actually was able to piece their separation prior to it being formally announced. As early as a couple of weeks ago rumors started buzzing that the comedic duo were no longer chummy but it was the Bodega Boys Daily Twitter account who cracked the code regarding their status.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desus Mero#Showtime#Desusnice#Thekidmero
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Fans Are Refusing to Watch Following Guest Co-Host Reveal

Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” is returning for another week of guest co-hosts. However, some fans are not pleased with this week’s lineup. According to The Sun, fans are saying they won’t watch this week’s episodes of “The View” due to Alyssa Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. The daytime talk show announced Griffin’s return to the table for some more hot topics.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Trevante Rhodes Transforms Into Mike Tyson In Trailer for Unauthorized Hulu Series

Rhodes has Tyson's voice down perfectly in this sneak peek for 'Mike,' Hulu's 8-part series exploring "the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson." The show promises to examine "class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story." The series debuts August 25, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Whoopi Goldberg

——— “I am a humanist before anything. Before I’m a Jew, before I’m Black, before I’m a woman.”. “There’s nothing anybody could take away from me, really, that’s of consequence, so I don’t mind saying the things that I say or making the observations that I make.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Wendy Williams opens up about her show's finale: 'I watched it, and I'm like, ick'

The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-year run last month, but one key element was missing…the host herself. Once dubbed the Queen of Daytime, the TV personality had stepped away from her daytime talk show last year, with a variety of guest hosts taking her place.The finale episode, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, featured a heartfelt sendoff and a tribute to Williams. So how did the 57-year-old feel about it?
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy