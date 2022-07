Legendary actor/musician/philanthropist Corey Feldman is ringing in his 51st birthday today with the release of a new single titled “Without U.” The single marks the since Feldman’s CiFi Records inked a distribution partnership with Sony/The Orchard. The track is available to stream on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. Additionally, Feldman took to social media to offer fans a behind-the-scenes preview of a short film that is currently in the works to support the new track!

