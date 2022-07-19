ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Launches the Street Homeless Advocacy Project

 3 days ago

Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom, Health and Human Services: Good morning, everyone. My name is Anne Williams-Isom and I'm the deputy mayor for Health and Human Services. The mayor is constantly asking us to think creatively about how we address issues facing our city and how to enlist the whole community in...

Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Provides Update on Asylum Seekers

Commissioner Gary Jenkins, Department of Social Services: My name is Gary Jenkins, and I am the commissioner for the Department of Social Services. Thank you for being here. Under Mayor Adams, New York City is committed to meeting our legal and moral obligation to provide shelter to all who need it. Regardless of background and immigration status. Every night, our dedicated teams work around the clock to ensure that we meet this mandate in the city of over 8 million people. Let's be crystal clear. The city and this agency are here for people in need, but we also need our government partners to recognize the external pressures that are being placed on our shelter system.
Mayor Adams Makes Major Investments in Film and Television Industry

Spotlight Initiative of Mayor Adams’ Economic Recovery Blueprint, Plan Includes First-Ever Film and Television Industry Council. Appointment of New Deputy Commissioner for Film Office in Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Mayor Signs Executive Order 21, Requiring Each Agency to Have Film Office Liaison. ​NEW YORK – New...
Mayor Adams, DCAS Commissioner Pinnock Announce Expansion of Demand Response Program to Protect City's Electric Grid During Hot Summer Months

New Facilities Include FDNY Academy and Queens Public Library. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock today announced the expansion of its Demand Response program to reduce city government’s energy consumption, cut carbon emissions, and safeguard the local electric grid during hot summer months. On days with extreme heat — when energy use spikes across New York City — DCAS reduces energy use in city buildings and other participating facilities. Increased demand for electricity on hot summer days risks the possibility of blackouts and brownouts and requires energy providers to source additional electricity from dirtier energy sources, such as coal. In addition to helping avoid blackouts and brownouts and reducing emissions, the program cuts energy costs and generates revenue. Utility providers pay the city for its support on days of peak demand. As part of the program’s expansion, this summer, 555 facilities across more than 30 city agencies and organizations are participating in the program, including City Hall. Of these, 90 are new participants.
