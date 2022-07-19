Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Launches the Street Homeless Advocacy Project

Commissioner Gary Jenkins, Department of Social Services: My name is Gary Jenkins, and I am the commissioner for the Department of Social Services. Thank you for being here. Under Mayor Adams, New York City is committed to meeting our legal and moral obligation to provide shelter to all who need it. Regardless of background and immigration status. Every night, our dedicated teams work around the clock to ensure that we meet this mandate in the city of over 8 million people. Let's be crystal clear. The city and this agency are here for people in need, but we also need our government partners to recognize the external pressures that are being placed on our shelter system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO