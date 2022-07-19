ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House...

Donald Chapdelaine
1d ago

seriously who cares if a man and a woman or a woman and a woman or a man and a man get married. Stay in your lane, stay out of other people's personal business as long as it's not hurting anyone.

Darth CLS
1d ago

He’s ready to be leading the charge about everything except his role in OSU wrestling scandal and his role in the big lie. Stop tweeting and start testifying, you trump lackey!!

Bill Scott
1d ago

gay marriage seems like such an easy legal question..we are all equal before the law. (14th amd) accordingly. if I can do it then you can do it. And if I can choose my partner to marry, then you can choose yours. right?

