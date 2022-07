Five Student Athletes Named to NJCAA All-Academic Teams. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced its 2021-22 All-Academic Teams last week, recognizing student-athletes from across the country for their dedication in the classroom. Among the students earning academic honors and being named to the All-Academic Teams for achieving an overall Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.60 or higher, were five College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student-athletes.

