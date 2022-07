Portland, Ore. – The vacancy rate for commercial buildings in downtown Portland continues to increase. Despite things returning to normal as we come out of the pandemic, the vacancy rate in those large skyscrapers you see downtown went up by another 2% in the last year, with 17.5% of the space still empty. The losses since the start of COVID-19 is equivalent to the US Bancorp Tower fully vacating nearly four times over. And on the note of Portland’s largest commercial building, US Bancorp Tower has 10 floors that are completely empty.

