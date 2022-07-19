Emergency Cooling Center Opening

The Lowell Senior Center located at 276 Broadway Street will be open as a cooling station on Wednesday July 20th through Friday July 22nd. The hours of operation will be from 7:00 am until 3:00 pm each day. We will update the hours as necessary.

The pools at McPherson and South Common as well as the splash pads at Mulligan Park, Shedd Park and O'Donnell Park will be open regular hours from noon until 6:00 pm.

Please note that the Rynne Beach is closed to the public due to high bacteria levels in the water. *In addition there is no lifeguard on duty at this location.*