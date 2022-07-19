ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest

mpdc.dc.gov
 3 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a...

mpdc.dc.gov

Law & Crime

Police Identify Indiana Mall Shooting Victims, the Suspect, and the ‘Good Samaritan’ Who Stopped Him

Police have identified three slain victims, the suspect who killed them, and the “Good Samaritan” who stopped the slaughter. Officers said in a press conference Monday night that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, stepped out of a restroom at the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday. Armed with a SIG Sauer M400 semiautomatic rifle, he fatally shot Victor Gomez, 30, said city Police Chief Jim Ison. Sapirman pointed the gun into the food court, where married couple Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, were eating dinner. He opened fire, killing them, cops said.
GREENWOOD, IN
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Louisiana woman is arrested after trying to hire killer on RentAHitman.com to take out her love rival

A New Orleans woman is facing murder-for-hire charges after she inadvertently tried to book a hitman to take out a love rival on a website that is linked to the FBI. Zandra Ellis, 33, was taken into custody by the feds this week in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Louisiana after discussing the hit with an undercover agent, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
buzzfeednews.com

Derek Chauvin Has Been Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights. "I really don't know why you did what you did, but kneeling on someone until they expire is simply wrong and for that you will be punished," US District Judge Paul Magnuson told Chauvin before handing down his sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

16-year-old killed in hail of gunfire, Philadelphia police say

A 16-year-old in Philadelphia died in a hail of gunfire late Monday night in what police say was possibly a shootout between rival groups. Officers found the teen, Shawn Grant, lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his side, chest, back and legs, according to local media. The shooting reportedly took place at roughly 11:30 p.m., and Grant was rushed to the hospital but declared dead at 11:45 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

