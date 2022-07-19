Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest

Police have identified three slain victims, the suspect who killed them, and the “Good Samaritan” who stopped the slaughter. Officers said in a press conference Monday night that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, stepped out of a restroom at the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana on Sunday. Armed with a SIG Sauer M400 semiautomatic rifle, he fatally shot Victor Gomez, 30, said city Police Chief Jim Ison. Sapirman pointed the gun into the food court, where married couple Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, were eating dinner. He opened fire, killing them, cops said.
