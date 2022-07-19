ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board to Conduct Mosquito Abatement Tonight

New Orleans, Louisiana
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult or larval mosquito abatement tonight in the following areas:

  • The Lower Ninth Ward in the area bounded by Jourdan Avenue, Florida Avenue, Delery Street and the Mississippi River
  • New Orleans East in the area bounded by Martin Drive, Morrison Road, I-510 and I-10
  • Lakeview in the area bounded by Lakeshore Drive, Wisner Avenue, Filmore Avenue and West End Boulevard
  • Gentilly/Desire in the area bounded by the Inner Harbor Canal, Florida Avenue, I-10, Peoples Avenue and Lakeshore Drive

Treatments will be conducted by truck from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., weather permitting.

Mosquito abatement activities this week are targeting container-breeding and marsh mosquitoes, which are present in high numbers in some areas, as well as Culex quinquefasciatus, the mosquito that is the local primary vector of West Nile virus (WNV). While most human WNV infections are asymptomatic, common mild symptoms can include headache, body aches, fever, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In rare cases, severe illness affecting the central nervous system can occur. People over 60 years in age or those with certain medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.

Reducing the risk of mosquito bites and mosquito-borne virus transmission is a community effort. NOMTRCB asks that residents remain vigilant and inspect areas around the home and yard at least once per week to reduce or eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Take action to reduce the risk of mosquito bites by following the home and personal safety tips below. To report mosquito-related issues, please contact NOMTRCB through one of the following methods:

For more information on WNV, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.

SAFETY TIPS

Protect Yourself

  • Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.
  • Use air conditioning or fans if possible, and make sure window and door screens are in good condition to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside the home.
  • Use CDC-approved repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.
  • When using repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Protect Your Home

  • Eliminate standing water (where mosquitoes breed) around your home and yard by dumping out water that has accumulated in containers at least weekly.
  • Make sure swimming pools and fountains are functional and circulating.
  • Remove trash and clutter and turn over any object that can hold water, such as kiddie pools, buckets, empty trash cans, children's toys or plant pot trays.
  • Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed such as bird baths, pet water bowls or non-functional fountains. Scrub the sides of the containers to remove mosquito eggs that may have been deposited.
  • Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.
  • Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles, or stock them with fish or mosquito dunks.

For more pest management tips, abatement announcements and general information, follow NOMTRCB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @nolamosquito.

# # #

