COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a portion of U.S. Route 50 early Thursday morning in College Park. According to police, around 3:50 a.m., troopers responded to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a shooting at a vehicle. An investigation determined multiple shots were fired and struck a silver Chevy Equinox in the area of the northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp to eastbound Route 50. Three people were in the Chevy, but no one was injured.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO