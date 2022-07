Five people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Mount Vernon in Washington state. The shooting took place on Sunday night following an incident inside the store. Mount Vernon police said that three of the injured were 19-year-old men who were involved in the incident. The other two who were injured were a 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old man who worked at the store. Police responded to the scene around 9.50pm on Sunday after reports of shots being fired, King 5 reported.The authorities said that the incident occurred after two groups of men got into...

