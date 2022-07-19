ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF LANDRY

New Orleans, Louisiana
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Jeff Landry:

“The Attorney General’s hostility towards reproductive freedom comes as no surprise. However, what is surprising and troubling, is that the Attorney General would place critical infrastructure and state assets in harm’s way just to score political points for his run for Governor," said Mayor Cantrell.

"The businesses of New Orleans rely on our partnership with the state to protect vital assets, businesses and residents from dangerous flooding. By politicizing an essentially technical process, the Attorney General demonstrates he would rather score cheap political points on the backs of women than govern—residents and the business community just are not top priorities. Literally: no second round of state bond financing can move forward until all of the projects designated by the legislature as “Priority 1” are funded. I know our Orleans Delegation to the Louisiana Legislature is working hard, and as Mayor, I will continue to fight against these dangerous precedents, while continuing to be a champion for women’s reproductive freedom and our local business community.”

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy