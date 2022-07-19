MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF LANDRY

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Jeff Landry:

“The Attorney General’s hostility towards reproductive freedom comes as no surprise. However, what is surprising and troubling, is that the Attorney General would place critical infrastructure and state assets in harm’s way just to score political points for his run for Governor," said Mayor Cantrell.

"The businesses of New Orleans rely on our partnership with the state to protect vital assets, businesses and residents from dangerous flooding. By politicizing an essentially technical process, the Attorney General demonstrates he would rather score cheap political points on the backs of women than govern—residents and the business community just are not top priorities. Literally: no second round of state bond financing can move forward until all of the projects designated by the legislature as “Priority 1” are funded. I know our Orleans Delegation to the Louisiana Legislature is working hard, and as Mayor, I will continue to fight against these dangerous precedents, while continuing to be a champion for women’s reproductive freedom and our local business community.”

# # #