Oldsmar BMX track reopens with plenty of fanfare

Lightning and Bolt can’t wait to play fuzzy-ball hockey around someone’s home. This duo isn’t bonded, but they’re BFFs and would love to go home together. Lightning, a yearling, loves to love on you and get head scratches. He has a routine: He spends time in certain places in his room or doing different things at certain times. He also has a favorite sleeping box, and he loves it so much, he’s asked that his forever humans let him bring it home with him. He also loves to play, but he turns into a boisterous little bolt when he’s the center of attention. That’s where – you guessed it – Bolt comes in.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO