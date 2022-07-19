ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'If not me then who?' Why Elizabeth Smart says self-defense should be as common as fire drills

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart said a new program called Smart Defense is designed specifically for women and girls to learn how to defend themselves against sexual assault. "In the U.S. a person is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds and one in six American women have been...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Utah Teen Admits to Cold-Blooded Executions of Mom and Three Younger Siblings Over Five-Hour Period as Each Arrived Home

A 19-year-old Utah man has admitted to the cold-blooded executions of his mother and three siblings when he was just 16 years old, authorities announced. Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie on Tuesday formally pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting his 52-year-old mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 15-year-old sister Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old brother Matthew Haynie and 12-year-old sister Milan Haynie.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Authorities find missing teenage boy in Rawah Wilderness

A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.
BERTHOUD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Riverton, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy