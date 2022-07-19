'If not me then who?' Why Elizabeth Smart says self-defense should be as common as fire drills

A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.

BERTHOUD, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO