Gainesville man sentenced for attempting to choke woman to death

David Dawson sits in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, July 19, 2022, during a plea hearing. Dawson is accused of attempted murder by choking. - photo by Scott Rogers

A Gainesville man knocked down a woman and put her in a chokehold, telling her that she was about to die, according to plea hearing Tuesday, July 19.

David Dawson, 28, entered a guilty plea Tuesday on attempted malice murder and was given a 30-year sentence with 19 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal.

Following his prison term, Dawson can spend the remaining 11 years on probation, according to Deal’s sentence.

Dawson and the victim were in a romantic relationship, though they were in the process of separating, prosecutor Robert Gardner said.

Months before, the woman’s daughter spotted a phone in the bathroom propped up to record her bathing, Gardner said.

Dawson was confronted and admitted that he did it, but said it was a “prank,” the prosecutor said.

On Feb. 22, the Gainesville man came home screaming about a messy home and knocked the woman to the ground before getting on top of her, Gardner said.

“The defendant’s telling (the victim), ‘Today’s the day you’re going to die, bitch,’ and keeps repeating it,” Gardner said.

David Dawson walks through Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, July 19, 2022, during a plea hearing. Dawson is accused of attempted murder by choking. - photo by Scott Rogers

The woman tried to play dead, which caused Dawson to loosen his grip. But once Dawson realized the woman was still breathing, Gardner said Dawson choked her again.

“During the second round of choking, the defendant tells (the victim), ‘Your daughter’s going to find you dead, and then I’m going to rape your daughter,’” Gardner said.

After Dawson let up, the woman was able to lock him out of the house and call 911, Gardner said.

When Dawson first appeared before Deal Tuesday, the man had concerns about the proposed plea and told the judge he felt the prosecution was going “too far.”

“I am a veteran, and this is my first offense,” Dawson said. “I am in no way, shape or form a criminal.”

After further consultation with his attorney, Rob McNeill, Dawson returned to Deal’s courtroom Tuesday afternoon for the plea.

McNeill told the judge of his client’s remorse, trying to convey the financial pressure and relationship turmoil that affected his judgment

The defense attorney described the relationship as a “powder keg” ready to explode.

David Dawson confers with attorney Rob McNeill Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Hall County Superior Court during Dawson's plea hearing. Dawson is accused of attempted murder by choking. - photo by Scott Rogers

Dawson did admit to choking her but claimed the state’s characterization of the evidence was not fully accurate.

He told the judge he made a mistake and was not in the right state of mind.

“The defendant did have the presence of mind right before he struck (the victim) to the ground to run up and swat down the camera in the living room so that it could not record the incident,” Gardner said.

Addressing the judge, the woman said the incident has led to herniated discs in her neck, and her vision is impaired.

“I know that if he gets out, he’s going to hurt me,” the woman said.

The woman suffered hemorrhaging in her eyes, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams previously told The Times.

Williams said Dawson was originally charged with aggravated assault and third-degree child cruelty, adding that a 3-year-old child was in the home at the time.

Dawson claimed he did not mean to hurt her or for their relationship to become a public display of a broken home.

Addressing Dawson, Deal said his job is not to judge whether he is a good person or a bad person.

“I’m here to judge actions,” Deal said. “Your actions were awful.”