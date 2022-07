PHOENIX — A two-car collision has resulted in the death of three people in Phoenix near Arizona State University's West Campus, the Phoenix Police Department said. Six other people, including four teenagers, were inside of a stolen car when they crashed into another vehicle, the city's fire department said. All six were hospitalized in varying conditions while the other vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The three occupants of the other car were all pronounced dead at the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO