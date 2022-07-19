ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldsmar, FL

Oldsmar BMX track reopens with plenty of fanfare

By JEFF ROSENFIELD, Tampa Bay Newspapers
Beach Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLDSMAR — Dozens of riders of all ages and skill levels and hundreds of spectators from all over the bay area attended the grand reopening of the Oldsmar BMX Supercross track on July 15. The facility, situated in the Oldsmar Sports Complex at 4120 Tampa Road, had been...

www.tbnweekly.com

