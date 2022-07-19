Oldsmar BMX track reopens with plenty of fanfare

Even though there’s no shortage of official parking at Tampa International Airport, if you’re keen to save cash your best bet is to look for a parking spot nearby. Set just under 10 kilometres west of Downtown Tampa, Tampa Airport serves over 90 non-stop destinations throughout North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. The daily rates for parking at Tampa are $50 per day and long term parking rates start at $350 per week. However, there are also a number of parking lots nearby off-site parking options that can save you up to 60%. We’ve picked out 3 of the best lots for short or long term parking near Tampa Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero or AirportParkingReservations, where you’ll always find the best economy parking deals.

