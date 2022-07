According to Dr. David Godin, an otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon at ENT and Allergy Associates in New York, craniofacial abnormalities that range from mild to severe impact thousands of kids in the United States every year. July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month, and one of the main goals of this campaign, which was launched by AmeriFace and cleftAdvocate, is to highlight the vast resources available to families facing a diagnosis of a craniofacial disorder.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO