Las Vegas, NV

Twitter reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev being agreed to for UFC 279

By Nolan King
 5 days ago
Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev have agreed to fight.

UFC CBO Hunter Campbell announced the news of verbal agreements Tuesday through broadcast partner ESPN and reporter Brett Okamoto. The bout is expected to take place Sept. 10 at UFC 279, scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On the heels of a very public fight and promotional agreement negotiations between Diaz and the UFC, the MMA community unsurprisingly had a lot to say about the sudden addition of one of the biggest matchups on the promotion’s calendar.

Scroll below to see what the MMA community had to say.

