BRYAN COUNTY – One man were injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 70 near Mead on Saturday evening. Antonia Carrasco, 44, from Mead, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound on Ranchette Road at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

MEAD, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO