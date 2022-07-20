"Stranger Things" Is Partially Inspired By MK-Ultra, AKA The CIA's Attempt To Discover Mind Control — Here Are 13 Terrifying Facts About It

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.

