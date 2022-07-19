Fantasy Flames: AFC North

The next stop on our Fantasy Flames series is the AFC North. The goal is to outline which players will outperform their ADP in 2022. The minute that the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquis Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, we expected the draft stock of Rashod Bateman to go through the...
Patrick Mahomes smashed records in 2020 when he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $45 million per year. But three quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson — have signed contracts this year that are worth more annually than Mahomes' deal.
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have not agreed to terms on a new contract. If they don’t sign an extension, Jackson could walk away as a free agent after playing out his fifth-year option. However, patience is a virtue and the former league MVP might reap the fruits...
Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last. In an appearance on the "Washington Football Talk" podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.
Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended at some point in the coming weeks, and there have been reports that the Cleveland Browns star plans to file a lawsuit if he does not feel the length of the ban is appropriate. However, Watson may have some serious financial incentive to accept the punishment and move on.
Lambeau Field was the site of an international soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Many Green Bay Packers players were in attendance, including Aaron Rodgers and AJ Dillon. During the game, though, AJ Dillon was harassed by a police officer who was on the sidelines as extra...
The Cleveland Browns generated headlines on Thursday when it was learned they would be signing quarterback and 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal as they wait to learn about the status of starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part, half or all of the 2022 season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts Sunday as players began to report to training camp.Booth, a cornerback, was a second-round pick out of Clemson, 42nd overall. Ingram, a guard, was a second-round selection out of LSU, 59th overall. The Vikings signed their eight other draft picks earlier this summer.The Vikings announced 31 players who reported to team headquarters. The first wave included all rookies, some inexperienced returners, some players recovering from injuries and all three quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. The remainder of the players must report by Tuesday.The first full-team practice is Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center, where the team shifted training camp in 2018.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signing veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi last month to a one-year contract that reportedly could be worth up to $8 million has been called the club's "most savvy" offseason move, largely because it shouldn't have been a possibility in the first place. Ogunjobi tallied career highs of...
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 24 'BAMA'S METCHIE HAS LEUKEMIA Alabama product and Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has announced he's...
The Dallas Cowboys have produced the sport’s best players to step foot on the gridiron. Normally known for their offense, the 62-year-old franchise possessed some of football’s best defensive players. After listing the Cowboys’ all-time offense, why not build their all-time defense? The same rules apply. In...
Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals is officially done, and he sent a strong message to the team and its fans in his first comments since the deal went public. In a message posted to Instagram, Murray thanked his family, and also sent a clear message to...
Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV in February 2021, linebacker Lavonte David remarked during an interview that "everybody" wanted to remain with the team to run it back and try to repeat as champions. It appears David wasn't always convinced...
Training camp is on the horizon! The big aspect of training camps that many fans watch is the roster battles. While most positions are simply trying to fill in back up roles, there are usually a couple of key roles that have an open competition. For the Packers, one of the spots up for grabs is the kicker. While that may not seem very exciting, for fans of the Packers it is. The kicker battle is one to watch at Packers training camp.
Earlier this week, the NFL said it was "overwhelmed" by the demand for tickets for a November game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. On Thursday, the head of NFL's operations in Germany revealed the staggering amount of interest. "We were able to anticipate it...
To the average NFL observer, the idea of the Seahawks not rebuilding seems completely absurd. And there is no shortage of valid reasons why they would feel that way. Seattle moving on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to a literal punchline in Drew Lock seems like an insurmountable challenge for this team to overcome.
It looks like the Bears may have missed again on a high round tackle. Teven Jenkins career has not gotten off to a very good start. Something Bears fans are all to familiar with. At least this one isn’t on current Gm Ryan Poles. No chalk another one up to Ryan Pace, we will be paying the price of his mistakes for awhile.
Recently, Bengals safety Jessie Bates has had trouble getting paid. The former Second Team All-Pro safety has been holding out from team practices in the midst of stalled contract negotiations. So the question gets asked: Should the Eagles push for him?. The easy answer is yes. The complicated answer is...
To Jimmy G or not to Jimmy G, that’s the latest question posed to the Seattle Seahawks brain trust. The national media links every available quarterback still breathing to the Seattle Seahawks. It really is getting ridiculous. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo is the latest. Last week there was...
Throughout NFL history, there have been a lot of all-time great players who have just missed the cut for Canton. Jared Allen is one of those all-time great players that can absolutely not miss his chance. The NFL record-holder had the perfect balance of speed (4.7 40-yard dash) and power (6-6, 265 lbs). He had a fantastic 11-year career while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. He was particularly dominant in his time with the Vikings.
Comments / 0