Santa Fe, TX

10-year-old boy shot in the head is alive at the hospital, Galveston Co. sheriff says

By Shelley Childers
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out if any adults knew two children were in possession of a pistol when it discharged, hitting a 10-year-old boy in the head.

The child is alive after suffering the gunshot.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 17700 block of Elizabeth Street, which is on the far western side of the county between Alvin and Santa Fe.

The woman who called 911 reported the shooting happened on her property, in a secondary home behind hers.

Neighbors told ABC13 that the victim and a friend, who also lives on the street, were playing around on the woman's property.

According to Sheriff Henry Trochesset, the two boys found the gun in the home and were playing with the weapon when it went off and ran to the property owner for help.

It's unclear how the two children got inside the secondary home. Investigators said there was no one in that house at the time.

Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting.

First responders said the victim was able to communicate with Santa Fe Fire and Rescue personnel who was treating and loading him into a Memorial Hermann Life Flight air ambulance.

Trochesset said the child underwent surgery on Tuesday night and is alive at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The sheriff's office is working with the county's district attorney to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

ABC13's Shelley Childers is pursuing details on the shooting. You can follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

