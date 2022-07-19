Colin Cowherd's 4 Reasons Why Trey Lance Will Succeed as 49ers Starting QB

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory. Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams’ training camp at UC Irvine. “It feels good to get out there, just knock some rust off it a little bit, stress it and see how it reacts,” Stafford said. Stafford said he has gradually ramped up his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in informal workouts before training camp. Along with the usual camp work, he must build a rapport with new receiver Allen Robinson, who joined Los Angeles as a free agent shortly before the team traded Robert Woods to Tennessee.

NFL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO