Siau Family

Two Plymouth families displaced by separate house fires
Both fires happened over the weekend. Two different homes in Plymouth caught fire over the weekend, displacing two families. The first fire happened Friday evening, the Plymouth Fire Department said in a news release. At 6:08 p.m., firefighters were called to 2 Thompson Circle after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house fire.
As Someone With Stick & Poke Tattoos, I Have To Ask: Are Stick & Pokes Safe To Get?
Click here to read the full article. I’ve spent a solid chunk of my life in tattoo shops. It all started ten years ago when I desperately wanted my lip pierced as I was knee-deep in my teenage emo phase. My parents refused, but instead told me I could get a tattoo on my arm if I wanted. Honestly, I still can’t wrap my head around the logic given that I could have taken the lip piercing out at any time while the tattoo would stay on my body for eternity. But, I didn’t question it — tattoos were way...
I was snatched from my cot and raised by kidnapper – but I forgive him & he’ll walk me down the aisle with my birth dad
A WOMAN who was snatched from her cot at just three days old has forgiven her kidnapper and says he will walk her down the aisle alongside her biological father. Miche Zephany, now 25, was dubbed South Africa's Madelaine McCann after she was taken from the hospital shortly after her birth.
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members
Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
Woman sentenced to prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
