Siau Family

By Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director
 5 days ago

David Siau, 32 and his 18 month old daughter McKenzie were shot and killed Sunday night in East Glacier. Christy, David's wife, remains in the hospital after being injured in the shooting. There other two children were not hurt.

Photo: Christy Siau Facebook

