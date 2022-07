On top of trying to win the governor’s mansion, Democrat Beto O’Rourke has a fresh lawsuit on his hands. Last month, a conservative journalist with Glenn Beck's BlazeTV filed a lawsuit against O’Rourke's campaign over claims that she was assaulted during a March meet-and-greet at a Dallas church. In addition to Beto for Texas, the suit names three other defendants: the city of Dallas, an O’Rourke employee and a police officer who provided event security.

