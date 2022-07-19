ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Major construction project underway in Linden

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Highest paying jobs in Columbus for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus to repave 71 streets as part of $23 million project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Columbus will soon see 71 resurfaced streets and a host of traffic calming devices throughout the city. The City of Columbus announced its plans Thursday to repave 71 streets and add traffic slowing devices like speed humps and curb extensions to improve mobility, according to a news release from the Department of Public Service.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Saturday storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after hit-and-run in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured. The victim was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Walking for awareness

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources more than 400,000 children are in foster care. These children are placed in the foster care system with the hopes of better care and a better life than the one they were taken from.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township. Deputies, who responded to the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT responds to Clark County mobile home shooting

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT and a heavy police presence are currently on scene of a mobile home park in Clark County following an alleged officer-involved shooting. A person was reportedly loaded into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene, according...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County marked as high level for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Franklin County as a high level for COVID-19 on its community level map. The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on recent data. Communities are marked with a low, medium or […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors, local officials urge masking as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is seeing more and more counties on alert yet again when it comes to COVID-19. Franklin County is considered to have a high level of community spread according to the CDC. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is urging residents to follow the city and county’s advisory: mask up while indoors in public places.
COLUMBUS, OH

