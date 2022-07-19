Major construction project underway in Linden

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Columbus will soon see 71 resurfaced streets and a host of traffic calming devices throughout the city. The City of Columbus announced its plans Thursday to repave 71 streets and add traffic slowing devices like speed humps and curb extensions to improve mobility, according to a news release from the Department of Public Service.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Metro Development, one of Columbus’ busiest multifamily developers, has broken ground on two projects this week on the east side of Columbus. The Residences at Eden Park, located on the west side of Cassady Avenue near Easton, and Lakeside Village, locaated on the southeast side of the city, will […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Until a landlord shows up with a hammer and nail to a tenant’s apartment, a new Ohio bill may ban them from buying another home to put on the rental market. State Sen. Louis Blessing (R-Colerain Township) introduced Senate Bill 354 on Thursday, July...
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North 3rd Street and East Broad Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found a pedestrian injured. The victim was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources more than 400,000 children are in foster care. These children are placed in the foster care system with the hopes of better care and a better life than the one they were taken from.
VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township. Deputies, who responded to the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy received plaudits from the department after he spotted an alleged thief underneath a truck in southwest Columbus in the middle of the night. The deputy on patrol at 2:00 a.m. on July 13 spotted a man underneath a pickup...
COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they said broke into a west Columbus apartment complex, destroyed some washing machines, and ripped a television off the wall of an exercise room — all of which was caught on surveillance video. In a Facebook post...
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT and a heavy police presence are currently on scene of a mobile home park in Clark County following an alleged officer-involved shooting. A person was reportedly loaded into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene, according...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Franklin County as a high level for COVID-19 on its community level map. The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on recent data. Communities are marked with a low, medium or […]
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — For 13 years Tribute to the Fallen Soldiers has ridden across the country honoring fallen service members along the way. On this year’s ride, they made a stop in Grove City honoring a fallen sergeant. “Oh, oh last night’s ceremony was so, so...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is seeing more and more counties on alert yet again when it comes to COVID-19. Franklin County is considered to have a high level of community spread according to the CDC. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is urging residents to follow the city and county’s advisory: mask up while indoors in public places.
UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022): The Portsmouth Police Department provided updates on a shooting that occurred on Mabert Road Friday. Portsmouth PD says it happened in the 1600 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
