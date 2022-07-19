Siau Family

Related
Two Plymouth families displaced by separate house fires
Both fires happened over the weekend. Two different homes in Plymouth caught fire over the weekend, displacing two families. The first fire happened Friday evening, the Plymouth Fire Department said in a news release. At 6:08 p.m., firefighters were called to 2 Thompson Circle after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house fire.
I was snatched from my cot and raised by kidnapper – but I forgive him & he’ll walk me down the aisle with my birth dad
A WOMAN who was snatched from her cot at just three days old has forgiven her kidnapper and says he will walk her down the aisle alongside her biological father. Miche Zephany, now 25, was dubbed South Africa's Madelaine McCann after she was taken from the hospital shortly after her birth.
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
Woman sentenced to prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
