WEST ROSEVILLE, CA - Early morning sunlight dappled over the roof of Raley’s newest store in West Roseville, California. A city that is both rapidly expanding and home to a community that values local and better-for-you options, Raley’s new O-N-E Market store could not be in a better location. I was lucky enough to attend the opening ceremony and see the inside of the new store for myself.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO