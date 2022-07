A 5,315-square-foot, one-story office building is planned at 901 S. 50th St. in West Des Moines, members of the City Council’s Development and Planning Subcommittee learned this week. The building would be constructed on a vacant lot owned by Hy-Vee Inc. and located south of a car wash. The building would be occupied by R2 Financial Strategies, according to a rendering shared with the subcommittee. The company is currently located in a building at 4855 Mills Civic Parkway. A timeline for development of the site was not shared with the subcommittee. Rendering courtesy of city of West Des Moines.

