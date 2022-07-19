723 Benjamins Road

When helping homeowners who are desperate to declutter, celebrity organizer Marie Kondo often poses the question, "Does it spark joy?" But more than 100 years ago, British textile designer William Morris had advice of his own: "Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful." And while we won't deny there's something magnetic about Kondo's brand of "life-changing magic," we love Morris's approach, especially since he gives us two ,more concrete categories to contend with when downsizing: "useful" means the plastic laundry hamper (which has never, not once inspired joy) makes the move; "beautiful" qualifies your uncle's collection of antique oyster plates to score a spot in your new, smaller pad. Here's how to forfeit square footage and shrink your stash without losing an ounce of your personal style.

