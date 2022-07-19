ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zambia Creditors to Commit to Debt Relief Needed for IMF Funding - Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Zambia's creditors are expected to commit to debt relief needed to unlock $1.4 billion from the IMF on Wednesday or Thursday, two sources familiar with the situation said, as the country and its lenders seek to end a drawn-out restructuring process. After meeting on Monday, Zambia's bilateral creditors...

money.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Colombia Central Bank Board Chief Defends Foreign Exchange Policy

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The board chief of Colombia's central bank on Thursday defended the monetary policy authority's decision not to intervene in movements of the country's peso, even as market volatility pushed other central banks in the region to take action. Colombia's currency fell 2.3% to 4,424 pesos to the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Tells Turkey It Has 'Nothing to Do' With Strike on Ukraine's Odesa Port - Turkish Minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia About to 'Run Out of Steam' in Ukraine, British Spy Chief Says

ASPEN, Colorado (Reuters) - Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated...
MILITARY
Person
David Malpass
US News and World Report

Germany's Railway Operator Plans Ukraine 'Grain Bridge'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's State-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn said it was planning to transport grain by freight train from Ukraine to Germany's ports. Russia's invasion of Ukraine - two major global wheat suppliers - has sent prices for grains and other food products soaring. It has stalled Kyiv's exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos at Odesa.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine Is Stuck in Transit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline taking gas from Russia to Germany was stuck in transit. Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia had not yet given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Orban Urges New EU Strategy on Ukraine, Says Sanctions Have Failed

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday. "A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal...instead of winning the war," Orban...
POLITICS
#Imf#Debt Relief#Public Debt#External Debt#African#Reuters#Bloomberg Tv
US News and World Report

U.N. Secretary-General Condemns Reported Strikes on Ukraine's Odesa Port

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine's Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports. "These products are desperately needed to address...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Fertilizer Cargo From Russia Heads to U.S. as Many Worry About Food Shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's administration has...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

India Elects First President From Tribal Community

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Lawmakers chose India's first president from the country's tribal communities on Thursday, which could boost the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party among marginalised groups ahead of the 2024 general election. Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old teacher turned politician, will be the second woman to hold the largely...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

As BA.5 Dominates U.S., Is Omicron Subvariant BA.2.75 on the Horizon?

One year ago, Americans were worried about the delta coronavirus variant. Six months ago, the omicron wave reached its peak. Since then, a succession of new omicron subvariants has kept the U.S. on its toes, with BA.5 as the latest to rise to dominance. So, what comes next? It’s a...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

N.Korea Denounces U.S. Over Washington's Remarks on Cryptocurrency Stealing

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday condemned remarks by a senior White House official about Pyongyang's cyberattack capabilities and said it would continue to stand against what it called U.S. aggression towards it. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that branding North Korea as a "group of criminals" revealed the...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Falls Past 58 Vs Dollar After Central Bank Cuts Rates

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble fell past 58 to the dollar on Friday, slipping to its weakest point on the day soon after the central bank cut interest rates, for the fourth time this year, by a sharper-than-expected 150 basis points to 8%. By 1047 GMT, the rouble was 1.9%...
BUSINESS
BBC

Brexit: UK's divorce bill from EU could rise to £42.5bn

The UK's Brexit divorce bill from leaving the EU could rise to £42.5bn, potentially adding billions to payments, the government says. Treasury minister Simon Clarke said inflation meant the bill could be up to £7.5bn higher than initially estimated. The UK struck a deal to pay the EU...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar shrugs off dismal U.S. data to edge higher

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar shrugged off early weakness to edge higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. business activity shrank for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

USAID Pledges Kenya $255 Million to Fight Drought, Appeals to Rich Countries to Help

NAIROBI (Reuters) -The U.S. development agency USAID on Friday said it would give Kenya $255 million in emergency assistance to tackle severe drought. Some 4.1 million people in the East African nation are facing acute food shortages, the government says, while the number of cases of child malnutrition has surged by half in parts of the country to 942,000 in the last three months.
AFRICA

