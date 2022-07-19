ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia coach Kirby Smith nearly resigned 13 months ago

By Field Level Media
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia coach Kirby Smart said he nearly resigned 13 months ago due...

www.news-daily.com

Raleigh News & Observer

JUST IN: Kelton Smith Makes his College Decision

Georgia is adding another prospect to its ranks in the 2023 recruiting class. Kelton Smith, an offensive lineman out of Carver High School in Columbus, GA., picked the Bulldogs over several other power-five programs, including LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Texas A&M. The Columbus native projects as an interior offensive...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb schools stand out in 2022 Georgia Milestones scores

After two uneven years of Georgia Milestones testing results due to COVID-19 disruptions, the 2021-22 scores released Friday by the state Department of Education painted a more complete picture of student achievement. Elementary, middle and high schools in East Cobb turned out some of the best overall and grade- and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb Is From Another Planet

CEDARTOWN - In case you forgot, former Georgia Bulldog legend Nick Chubb is from another planet. Apparently, that planet is called Cedartown. One of the best running backs in Georgia and SEC history, Chubb is now running through defenses with ease in the NFL. Even though he’s stuck in Cleveland, Nick Chubb is making the best of it, rushing for 1,259 yards last season.
CEDARTOWN, GA
The Citizen Online

Black Hammer is bad news for Fayetteville

Finding a dead man after someone called 911 and reported he had been kidnapped in Fayetteville is bad enough. But the report of the “house [being] occupied by a black nationalist communist group” should raise further alarms. Journalist Andy Ngo who tracks and reports on extremist groups across...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Kimberly Mills Watson, 38, formerly of Fayette County, Ga.

Kimberly Mills Watson, 38, formerly of Fayette County, GA passed away in Wedowee, AL on July 12, 2022. Kimberly was an accomplished cosmetologist and was recently pursuing a degree in nursing. She loved music, fashion, shoes, lake outings and family game nights. Along with trips to the beach and the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Nazi symbol or not: New Cobb County school logo on hold after backlash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Parent are outraged over a proposed logo for an elementary school in Cobb County. The logo was going to be used at East Side Elementary in Marietta. That plan has since be halted amid condemnation on social media. Stefanie Ollanove couldn’t believe what she was seeing....
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Black men address their concerns to Stacey Abrams

Inside Fellaship Cigar Bar located at Atlanta’s home for Black art, the eclectic Castleberry Hill neighborhood, more than 200 Black men discussed their role in the ever-stewing crock pot that is the current political climate in the State of Georgia. As the rich cigar smoke and aromas of succulent foods filled the air on June 30th, the featured guest and the subject of conversation was Georgia Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: JJ Fish & Chicken fails with 52; SabaRaba’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, there’s trouble brewing at a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro. JJ Fish & Chicken failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, fish and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water. And there were rodent droppings and flies in the facility. CBS46 questioned management about the pest problem.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

