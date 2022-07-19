ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Remembering sculptor Claes Oldenburg, who made monumental everyday objects

capradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorks by the Swedish-born artist include an oversized rubber stamp in Cleveland, a clothespin in Philadelphia and a flashlight in Las Vegas. Oldenburg died July 18. Originally broadcast in 1992. Transcript. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. The artist Claes Oldenburg once said, I am for art that...

www.capradio.org

Connecticut Public

The human sensory experience is limited. Journey into the world that animals know

There's a vast world around us that animals can perceive — but humans can't. Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Ed Yong uses the example of a dark room: Though it might seem that there would be little to detect in the darkness, a bird in the room would be able to pick up on the magnetic field of the earth and would know which direction to fly if it was time to migrate. A dog would be sniffing out various odors that a human would not be able to smell. A rattlesnake would detect the presence of humans in the room by sensing their infrared radiation.
SCIENCE
Art in America

Daniel Tobin on Artistic Intent, Making Mistakes, and Metal Casting with Sustainable Materials

Q&A with Daniel Tobin, cofounder and creative director of UAP (Urban Art Projects). When my brother and I started Urban Artists [now UAP] in the early 1990s, we were interested in connecting with artists and making work for public space. Originally, we encouraged developers to start investing in public works, which helped our business get a foothold in the public art sector in Australia. We set up a small workshop in our hometown of Brisbane on the east coast of Australia, with a team of four. There, we built our own furnaces, bought an old metal workshop, and built our foundry. We started casting in bronze only and we’ve grown from there. Currently, we do wax printing and metal casting of various sorts in ten locations worldwide. But ultimately, we’re makers at heart and we’re very proud of the part that we play in the art ecosystem. We see ourselves as custodians of the making process. Bronze has been cast for five millennia, since the Bronze Age, and we continue doing so today.
DESIGN
TheConversationAU

In a cold July, Adelaide comes to life with art of light, sound and movement

On cold nights in July, Adelaide audiences are flocking to an extraordinary festival of light and sound. The top bill of the Illuminate festival is Wisdom of AI Light, an immersive digital performance in which the audience experience art meshed with science at breakneck speed. Billed as a “digital renaissance”, it is much more than that. Held in a large pop-up space, the creators are the Istanbul-based Ouchhh Studio who are exploring the limits of what machines can do. Spurred on by Alan Turing’s Computing machinery and intelligence (1950), a host of digital artists have been exploring how machines replace...
MUSIC
UPI News

Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival

July 21 (UPI) -- The World Bodypainting Festival begins Thursday in Klagenfurt, Austria, bringing together hundreds of body painting artists and enthusiasts from around the globe. The three-day festival, which has been held at the Goethepark in Klagenfurt since 2017, features multiple competitions, stage shows and over 40 live bands....
VISUAL ART
Axios

New AI tools let you chat with your dead relatives

Creepy or cool? New products that let people keep relatives "alive" via AI are proliferating — offering, say, an interactive conversation with a recently departed dad who took the time to record a video interview before he passed. Why it matters: As interest in genealogy and ancestry proliferates, these...
INTERNET
architizer.com

Iconic Images: Paul Clemence on Ambition, Photoshop, Smartphones and More

Judging is now under way for Architizer’s 3rd Annual One Photo Challenge. Stay tuned for our Top 100 list of finalists in the coming weeks. With the proliferation of smartphones and social media turning everyone into a would-be photographer, you might think that the art of architectural photography is at risk of vanishing. Not so, says Paul Clemence, who is proving that architectural photography has lost none of its artistic power in an age saturated with visual stimuli.
PHOTOGRAPHY

