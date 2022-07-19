ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Temecula Theater’s 2022-2023 Season Promises Exhilarating Performances for the Entire Family!

Temecula, California
 3 days ago
The City of Temecula invites residents and visitors to join our growing Theater Family and experience the entire season from start to finish. Welcome to Temecula Presents’ 2022 – 2023 Season at the Multi-Award-Winning Old Town Temecula Community Theater. It is our pleasure to present an array of programming ─ from family-friendly theater productions and eclectic performance series to First Friday visual art exhibitions. As you review the Seasons offerings, we hope your calendar will fill up with favorite shows for you, your family, and friends.

Temecula Presents is pleased to announce our 18th Season overflowing with our favorite, top-notch performers from the popular Aloha, Big Band, Classical Music, Dance, and Legends Series. We have also added a few surprises this year! We are thrilled to welcome back the unique blend of Mariachi and modern music and the angelic harmonies of Ellas (JAN 14, 2023).

Temecula’s Mayor Matt Rahn states, “Now is the perfect time to restate our mission to shine as one of Temecula Valley’s leading performing arts destinations. This Season, Temecula’s Theater continues to bring dance, music, and remarkable theater performances to our stages curated from local, national, and international artists. By working with dance companies, musicians, and thespians, we creatively present and collaboratively produce work with renowned artists from Southern California and beyond. The range and accessibility of Temecula Theater’s programming attracts and reflects the diverse communities around Temecula.”

Your Temecula Theater Family welcomes Backhausdance, led by artistic director and founder Jennifer Backhaus, as our new resident dance company. Backhausdance and Temecula Presents will host a Summer Intensive Pop-Up Dance Workshop (AUG 20-21, 2022). Backhausdance will open our Dance Series (SAT, NOV 19, 2022) with a free, 90-minute Master Dance Class and evening performance followed by Reverb Tap Company (SAT, JAN 7, 2023) and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company (SAT, APR 29, 2023).

Temecula Presents’ Student-Led Arts Education Internship Program returns for the fifth year presenting Alice in Wonderland (FEB 3-5, 2023). This free internship program has delighted our community, offering the arts to students (ages 13-18). We believe that developing relationships and partnerships are essential for any arts organization. Temecula’s Theater is also pleased to co-present with Sherry Berry Music and Great Oak High School showcasing the Great Oak High School Jazz Band (SUN, FEB 26, 2023) live on Temecula’s main stage.

Temecula Theater’s Resident Companies are back in full swing and will present: West Side Story; A Christmas Carol; Daddy’s Dyin’; Godspell; Oliver!; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; The Hunchback of Norte Dame; The Nutcracker Ballet; The SpongeBob Musical; Christmas In The Air; and A Musical Journey Through The Decades. The City of Temecula Youth Musical Theater Program proudly presents Peter Pan Jr.; West Side Story; Disney’s Descendants: The Musical; and Grease!

Become A Theater Season Ticket Holder

Temecula Theater is proud to welcome an ever-expanding network of new, eager, and passionate individuals who can rightly call the Temecula Theater home. As a patron of the arts, we would love to offer you the opportunity to purchase your tickets before the Season launches. Season Package Pricing offers tickets from our Temecula Presents Series’: Aloha, Big Band, Classical Music, Dance, Legends, and our new Spotlight Series at significant savings. Buy Series Packages and receive the deepest discount or Create Your Own Series by selecting five or more shows to get the Pick 5 rates. As a Season Subscriber, you will be all set for the season without worrying about sold-out performances or waiting in line to purchase tickets. Secure your seats now by calling the Ticket Office at 1.866.OLD.TOWN (1.866.653.8696).

All tickets go on sale MON, AUG 1, 2022. Tickets are available at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater (42051 Main Street), and online at TemeculaTheater.org. For more information, please contact Temecula Theater’s Ticket Office at 1.866.OLD.TOWN (1.866.653.8696).

Join us this Season as we invite audiences to explore, celebrate, and embrace creativity and community. We appreciate your continued patronage, support, generous feedback, and passionate advocacy for Temecula’s Theater. Thank you for your continued support of the arts. We’ll see you at the Theater!

