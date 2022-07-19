ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Star Wars: Episode IV (PG) Movie Night @ the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library on THU, AUG 1

Temecula, California
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SFKc_0glU37Bc00

Unpack your lightsaber, pull up a seat and enjoy a movie night at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road). Join us from 5:45 pm to 7:45 pm on THU, AUG 18, 2022 for a showing of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Light refreshments will be provided.

Film Synopsis: The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage, in their efforts to quell the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), captain of the Millennium Falcon, work together with the companionable droid duo R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) to rescue the beautiful princess, help the Rebel Alliance, and restore freedom and justice to the Galaxy.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries. Space is limited. Registration begins at the Library reception desk, or by calling (951) 693-8900, two weeks prior to the event. Star Wars fans of all ages are welcome to attend.

For a full list of programs and offerings at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library and be sure to follow @TemeculaLibrary on social media for updates.

