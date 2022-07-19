New evidence finds heart conditions extremely rare after COVID-19 vaccination
By Jeanna D. Smiley
Medical News Today
5 days ago
A Canadian study shows that myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations are extremely rare. This research also suggests that spacing out second doses to 30 days and offering Pfizer vaccines over Moderna might lower the risk of developing these conditions in men ages 12-29. Experts stress that developing...
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday for adults who haven't been vaccinated yet. The official sign-off from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky followed an endorsement from the CDC's panel of public heath experts that advise the agency. Novavax is the first protein-based COVID-19...
The rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout from December 2020 averted infection in a large proportion of NHS hospital workers in England during the second wave of the pandemic, suggests research published by The BMJ today. Without the vaccine rollout, which prioritized frontline healthcare workers, an extra 10% of all patient facing...
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the virus mutate with stunning regularity as it circles the globe. Currently, the omicron variant of the pathogen, as well as its subvariants—tweaks to the virus’s genetic material that change its composition and can make it more infectious, contagious, or cause more serious disease—are infecting the most people. More than 75% of new U.S. cases are now linked to the BA.5 variant of omicron alone.
In a technical tour de force, a collaborative team of Vanderbilt researchers has characterized the antigen-specific immune response to the Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 RNA vaccine. The group used multiple single-cell technologies, unbiased machine learning, and traditional immunological approaches to track cellular and antibody responses in samples collected over time from a cohort of healthy participants. The findings, published in Nature Communications, could guide testing for vaccine response and booster timing.
On July 21, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. In a letter to the public, Biden’s doctor explained that the president had a slight runny nose, some fatigue and the occasional dry cough, and that Biden had already begun taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Patrick Jackson, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Virginia, explains the risks that someone like Biden faces from a bout of COVID-19 and the treatments available.
1. What are the important risk factors for Biden?
The most important risk factor for developing severe...
U.S. adults who haven’t gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax -- a more traditional kind of vaccine, health officials said Tuesday. Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week, but the final hurdle was a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake. This causes painful inflammation in the affected parts of the body. RA mainly affects the joints and can attack. at the same time. It can also affect...
Catching an earlier version of SARS-CoV-2 — particularly Omicron — provides some immunity against the two fast-spreading lineages. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 have proven to be stealthier at evading people’s immune defences than all...
Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves hallucinations or delusions. Alcohol cannot cause schizophrenia. However, some people might experience these symptoms due to alcohol-induced psychosis. Alcohol-induced psychosis disorder (AIPD) can arise when someone drinks too much or withdraws from heavy alcohol use. Individuals who can bring their drinking under...
Physician-scientist and global health expert Dr. Peter Hotez says vaccines are the best option against pandemics, but organized hostility against the scientific community may be public health’s most dangerous foe. [. READ:. The United States of Anxiety ]. And as new variants of COVID-19 continue to evolve and spread...
Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
July 22, 2022 -- Contagious Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus — such as BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 — can escape antibodies from previous infections and vaccines, though booster shots appear to provide enough protection to prevent severe disease, according to a new study published in Science. The...
The damn thing finally got me. After two and a half years of dodging the coronavirus, my wife and I gambled on an overseas trip and came back with COVID. We were probably infected at one of the airports, where we were trapped for hours in closely packed throngs of mostly unmasked people, who were sneezing, coughing, and braying with no concern about spreading infection. As we wave the white flag of de facto surrender, the BA.5 variant is surging, with known new infections up 20 percent in two weeks, 40,000 hospitalized, and deaths creeping back up to 3,000 a week. When immersed in aerosolized clouds of this hyper-infectious variant for prolonged periods, even masked people are at high risk. Despite my two boosters and excellent overall health, COVID made me sicker than I'd been for decades, with a fever, massive congestion, crushing fatigue, and a body that ached like I'd been beaten with a baseball bat. I'm still hacking after two weeks. It's no cold.
While most people recover from COVID-19 within a week or two, up to one-third of survivors experience persistent or new symptoms weeks and months after initial infection. One form of "long COVID" is interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of chronic pulmonary disorders characterized by inflammation and scarring (fibrosis) that make it hard for the lungs to get enough oxygen. Little is currently known about ILD, from diagnosis to prognosis to management. In its most severe form, the disease is fatal without a lung transplant.
A panniculectomy is a surgical procedure that aims to remove excess fat and overhanging skin from the abdomen. An abdominal panniculus is a medical term that describes a layer of fatty tissue that is present in the lower abdominal area. Also known as body contouring surgery, a. involves changing the...
Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
The “youth” protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye’s retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows. Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina. Experts hope these findings will...
Artificial liver support systems can simulate some functions of a person’s liver. They can act as a bridge treatment for people with liver diseases until they recover or receive a transplant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately. of the population in the United States...
