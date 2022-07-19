ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Department of Emergency Response warns of Wednesday heat

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Take steps to beat the heat tomorrow. The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response says Wednesday’s heat index could reach 100 degrees. Paired with humidity,...

No injuries in fire at Cornell lab

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cornell lab was the scene of a fire early Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. The Ithaca Fire Department says a fire alarm went off around 1:30 at the Vet Research Tower at Cornell. Additional fire units responded after concerns over potential hazards at the lab and the possibility of decontamination of department personnel. Officials say there is no danger to the public.
ITHACA, NY
Mayor: Solution to Cortland’s trash pick-up is close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council continues to talk about the future of trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Steve says they’re getting closer to a solution. Mayor Steve is confident it will be replaced. The blue bags are part of a contract with Bert Adams Disposal, which...
CORTLAND, NY
Tompkins County considers building new government center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s staff is running out of space. Officials are considering building a new government center of at least 43,000 square feet. Cindy Kaufman with HOLT Architects says growth is being factored into the design. She says building it too big can be problematic...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County expects big year for tourism in 2023

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — 2023 is expected to be a big year for Tompkins County tourism. The Strategic Tourism Planning Board says hotel occupancy next year will approach 2019 levels. Officials expect to collect over $3.3 million in room tax. That’s nearly a million dollars more than this year’s projected amount.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Redistricting efforts in Tompkins County hits snag

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Redistricting in Tompkins County has hit a roadblock. The commission has recommended a 16-body legislature. Shawna Black is chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, and she tells WHCU not everyone’s on board. Black is hopeful there will be a solution before the end of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

