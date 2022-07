Impact Wrestling saw a slight drop in their viewership with this week’s episode, but their ratings held steady. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 107,000 viewers. In comparison to last week, the ratings held steady but viewership was down from the previous week’s 114,000. The total audience for this week’s show was the lowest since the June 30th edition, which garnered only 100,000 viewers.

