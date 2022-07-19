New Jersey Congresswoman Arrested Outside Supreme Court Building

A group of lawmakers, including Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Andy Levin, Cori Bush, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jackie Speier, Alma Adams, Veronica Escobar, and Carolyn B Maloney, were detained and arrested on Tuesday outside of the Supreme Court amid an abortion rights demonstration.An official statement from Capitol Police reported 34 arrests for “Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307).”“That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress,” they noted in a tweet.In an earlier tweet, Capitol Police claimed that demonstrators were “starting to block First Street, NE” and that it “is against the law to block traffic,...
Comments / 0