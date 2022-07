Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was removed from office Monday following a court hearing into campaign finance charges. In September 2021, Lewis was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, stemming from the use of campaign funds for personal expenses. On Monday, Lewis accepted a plea deal for two felony charges for misconduct in public office and unlawfully using campaign funds. Since Lewis has been convicted of a felony, she was immediately removed from office.

