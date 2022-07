The best of all worlds. Join the C3 Vette Registry at the world’s largest Corvette car show. Our topic today is C3 Vette Registry at Corvettes at Carlisle. Corvettes at Carlisle is held every August in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and has been running since 1982. It has evolved into the largest All Corvette show in the country. Corvettes at Carlisle is celebrating its 40th year, and the C3 Vette Registry will be on hand to celebrate along with many other Corvette clubs on August 25 – 27, 2022.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO