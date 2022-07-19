With Sturgis Coming Up, Be Safe On The Bikes, Montana
By Paul Mushaben
It seems that everyone that has a bike is gearing up for the rally in Sturgis. This is the Holy Grail of bike gatherings in the U.S. It seems that most of the bikers that make it are lawful and are very cautious about the rules of the road. I mean...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The sister of a man who died hiking in the Badlands says that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate his college graduation when he became lost and ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Maxwell Right died...
Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River near Huntley Friday afternoon when the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log. The group was floating on cheap, plastic swimming pool-type tubes that were apparently tied together, said witnesses. Most of the floaters were young adults, although one was a youth probably eight or 10 years old.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in Rapid City were asked to avoid an intersection on the west side of town for a time Thursday afternoon. The Rapid City Fire Department posted on social media that its crews responded to a crash at West Main and Mt. View Road.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday. The vehicles carrying the victims — all from Montana — crashed at highway speeds into the backs of other vehicles that had slowed down on Interstate 90 just west of Hardin due to the dust storm, the Montana Highway Patrol said in its crash report. Eric Love, 60, of Bozeman, who had worked for the Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy, was the founder of a nonprofit organization that offers outdoor sports lessons, training and competition in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, said Laurie Stahle, spokesperson for Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Love’s paid conservation work included efforts in Indonesia, Belize, and Tanzania protecting habitat for wildlife including jaguars and orangutans, said Jen Beaston, CEO of Crosscut.
SUMMERSET, S.D. — A man from Katy, Texas has died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 14 in Summerset. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that 66-year-old Gary Holcombe was moving westbound on Interstate 90 on his motorcycle and slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 49-year-old Shane Devine of Piedmont.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An accident occurred Thursday at the intersection of West Main and Mountain View Road, sending two to the hospital. According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was turning left on Mountain View when it was struck by another vehicle westbound on Main Street.
Residents were asked to avoid the area around the Centennial Ice Arena on Thursday evening (7/21) after a report of a chemical leak. In the post on social media from the Billings Fire Department at 7:39 pm Thursday, crews responded to the Ice Arena at 427 Bench Blvd. for an ammonia leak.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash...
People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
According to a press release, the National Park Service has increased the fire danger at the Yellowstone National Park from moderate to high. While there currently aren't any active wildfires in the park, Yellowstone reminds people that campfires are only permitted within the fire rings in campgrounds, and campfires must be attended at all times and be cold to the touch before abandoning.
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is in custody following a police pursuit in Box Elder Friday morning. Rapid City police were called to assist with the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Box Elder area. The police pursued the vehicle west on I-90 into Rapid City.
BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently in need of some help from the public as they have more animals than they can handle and are hoping for more people to foster. The shelter helps animals find their forever home and people find a new member of...
It's no secret that Montanans have a love of firearms, especially when it comes to hunting and protecting their families and property. Since demand for firearms is high in the state, it's no surprise we have a pretty large number of shops dedicated to selling them. We have so many, in fact, that we rank number 2 in the nation in the number of gun shops.
If you're a fan of classic cars and hot rods, get ready to bring your family, friends, and kids to Red Lodge this Friday and Saturday (07/22 to 07/23) for the Red Lodge Car Show. With such an amazing slate of events planned, you won't know where to look as there will be lots of beautiful cars, food, and parades around you.
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Fire crews with Columbus Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls Thursday. A downed power line was reported on Shane creek on private ground before a bailer fire turned wildland fire was seen near Molt. The fire, named the McFarland Fire, was held at 130 acres. Multiple agencies...
Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
