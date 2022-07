Rockstar has revealed that a “sweeping” GTA Online update launching next week will bring new missions, extra content for every business in the game, and increased payouts. Yesterday (July 21), Rockstar shared a blog detailing the Criminal Enterprises update, which will launch on July 26. The Criminal Enterprises is one of GTA Online‘s biggest updates to date, and makes significant changes to the way that players can make money in the game. Every business activity has been updated with new missions, which offer new ways to earn cash or restock their business supplies.

