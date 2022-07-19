Raised The Bar, Again

Life has been a lot lately—and planing an epic summer vacation may have taken a back seat. We get it—between tracking down the must-dos in any given area, and finding the just-right hotel that both kids and parents will adore (plus the cost of flights), it’s all overwhelming…until now that is. For those that want to get out of town (or check out a new part of town) without much planning, we’ve vetted 16 easy road trips that promise to deliver big-time family fun. From a town that offers roller coasters and sea lions to hikes along the coast that even your toddler will love, these stress-free mini-vacations will help you rediscover our area’s wonders and adventures.

