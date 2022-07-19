Raised The Bar, Again

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD, Calif. - One year after producing a school-record 21 All-Academic selections, the Cardinal managed to raise the bar even higher. Stanford exceeded that total for the 2022 campaign, establishing a new benchmark with 23 All-Academic selections, as announced Tuesday by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC)....

Five Cardinal Named to All-America Team

STANFORD, Calif. – Five Cardinal women's rowers have been named 2022 Pocock Racing Shells All-America Athletes, the College Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) announced Thursday. Rowers Esther Briz Zamorano, Azja Czajkowski, Katelin Gildersleeve, and Caroline Ricksen each earned first-team honors. Fifth-year Kaitlyn Kynast was honored with second-team accolades. Stanford had...
STANFORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Coyotes Take Over Mountain View Golf Course

Coyotes have taken over a Mountain View golf course and players were fine with the animals, until they started scaring children and staff. “I thought ‘hey what’s that thing doing these? That’s in the wrong place,’” said golfer Bev Jauch. “At first I thought that it was a dog, someone had let their dog out but then I realized it was different looking and not real healthy.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
New fitness center aims to muscle up at San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE — A new fitness center has opened its doors at a San Jose shopping center, an endeavor that offers a welcome counterpoint to the grim coronavirus-linked business shutdowns of the last two years. UFC Fit has begun operations at Westfield Oakridge mall. The new merchant could enhance...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA
Sonny Barger’s Net worth : Early Life, Career And Biography !

Today we will be going to discuss a famous celebrity named Sonny Barger’s net worth, Early Life, Career, And Biography. On October 8, 1938, Sonny Barger was born in the city of Modesto, in the state of California. In 1957, he was an active participant in the establishment of the Oakland, California chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.
Red Tricycle San Francisco

16 Kid-Friendly Day Trips Worth the Time & Effort

Life has been a lot lately—and planing an epic summer vacation may have taken a back seat. We get it—between tracking down the must-dos in any given area, and finding the just-right hotel that both kids and parents will adore (plus the cost of flights), it’s all overwhelming…until now that is. For those that want to get out of town (or check out a new part of town) without much planning, we’ve vetted 16 easy road trips that promise to deliver big-time family fun. From a town that offers roller coasters and sea lions to hikes along the coast that even your toddler will love, these stress-free mini-vacations will help you rediscover our area’s wonders and adventures.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Jose to San Diego

There are some road trip routes that are just shouting out to be explored, and with a choice of stunning ocean views or spectacular National Parks, this journey from San Jose, California to San Diego is at the top of that list!. The 1,290-mile road trip from San Jose, CA,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Beer Behemoth Anheuser-Busch Is Selling Its Oakland Plant — And Eliminating 142 Jobs

There’s something in the Bay Area’s water — right after Amy’s Kitchen announced the closure of its San Jose factory, Anheuser-Busch has filed to sell its AB One distribution center in Oakland. The deal, first reported by Brewbound, means Markstein Sales Co. and South San Francisco-based Matagrano Inc. will take over the plant at 8380 Pardee Drive. The plant’s 142 employees will be laid off in the deal.
OAKLAND, CA
KCBS News Radio

Campaign ad targets San Jose mayoral candidate's abortion stance

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The two candidates in San Jose's mayoral race are taking pot shots at each other over a recent campaign ad. Mayoral candidate and Santa Clara Supervisor Cindy Chavez recently released an attack ad which suggested her opponent, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan, has a patchy record of support for abortion rights.
SAN JOSE, CA
artforum.com

San Francisco Art Institute to Close After 151 Years

The San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) is shuttering after more than a century and a half and will reorganize as a nonprofit in order to “protect its name, archives and legacy,” the school said in a statement. The demise of the institute follows the announcement that a merger deal offered by the University of San Francisco (USF) has fallen through: According to the San Francisco Chronicle, USF President Paul Fitzgerald in a statement issued July 15 noted that the school had “informed SFAI leadership that it would not enter into a definitive agreement with SFAI due to business risks that could impact USF students, faculty, and staff” and would instead open its own art department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What Now San Francisco

Marugame Udon Stirs Up Plans for Fourth Bay Area Location

Marugame Udon recently opened their third location in San Ramon, where you may still see a line forming outside of the store and into the walkway at City Center Bishop Ranch (but not to worry, some Yelpers say the line moves relatively fast these days). And if you’ve been driving up from South Bay just to curb your craving for Curry Nikutama, just know that soon you won’t have to.
SAN RAMON, CA
7x7.com

7 Bars + Restaurants Dripping With Wild Design

What ever happened to fun restaurants and bars? You know the kind, dive bars plastered in bizarre paraphernalia or kitschy restaurants that go all in on a theme?. While they may not be as common as they once were, the Bay Area’s still got a few spots that aren’t afraid to go above and beyond current restaurant trends. Embrace the unexpected at these seven unique restaurants and bars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

