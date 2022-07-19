ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening Of New Spa

By Post By:
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ip87d_0glTVoc800
Photo: Official

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa announced the opening of its newest location in Spring. Located at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road in The Market at Springwoods Village, the new Hand & Stone Spring spa is owned and operated by Houston native and longtime Spring resident Larry Salguero. With the opening of his new spa, Larry brings Hand & Stone’s signature luxury spa experience to Spring, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible to the community.

With over 20 years of professional experience in the energy industry, Salguero has a keen eye for an opportunity to work with a successful concept like Hand & Stone. He also believes in the positive effects that massages and skin care can have on a person’s well-being, which is another reason his search for a franchise opportunity led him to this business.

“Hand & Stone is a lifestyle brand that I can stand behind and feel good about bringing something positive to my community,” said Larry Salguero, owner of the Hand & Stone in Spring in a statement. “This is a developing neighborhood that can benefit from the top-notch massage and skincare services that we offer, and I’m excited to introduce this haven of accessible relaxation to our neighbors.”

The newest Hand & Stone brings professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages to the Spring community. Guests can also visit the new spa to enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and facial treatments tailored to each individual’s needs or skin concerns, with a wide-range of services available for women, men and teens.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the new Spring location offers advanced skincare and spa services that incorporate new technologies at the forefront of the wellness market to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include Decompression Therapy massage, Dermalinfusion facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial, Percussive Therapy massage and LED Phototherapy facial, as well as innovations such as CBD oil enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica and ClarityRX (CBD offerings vary by market).

All Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to guest experience has translated to an unparalleled level of expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing education resources. At Hand & Stone Spring, members will have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing and comfortable environment.

The Spring Hand & Stone spa is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
What Now Houston

Neighborhood Pizzeria and Crudo Bar Opening Soon

A new concept from former The Pass and Provisions chef and owner Terrence Gallivan will open in Houston later this year. The neighborhood pizzeria and crudo bar, Elro Pizza // Crudo, is expected to open sometime in late summer or early fall at 2405 Genesee St. in Houston. The former...
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

Second Location for Red Dessert Dive Could Open

It appears as though a second Houston location for Red Dessert Dive could be in the works. Owner Jessica Lusk’s first Red Dessert Dive location is open at 1045 Studewood St. According to state licensing information, the newest location for the dessert shop would be at 2214 W. 34th St. in Houston. The space is an existing residential home that is currently zoned commercial and would be converted into a dessert shop. The space could be open to the public sometime in the summer of 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

Wing Options In Store for Katy

If you’re in the mood for some wings, sports, and beer, you’re in luck! With 10 Houston area locations already in operation, Big City Wings is planning a spot at 99 and Clay in Katy, which could open to the public by the end of the year, according to state licensing information.
KATY, TX
What Now Houston

7 Leaves Cafe Adding Houston Location

A café specializing in teas, coffees, and macarons is adding another location in Houston. The latest 7 Leaves Cafe will be located at 11698 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A in Houston, according to state licensing information. The new 7 Leaves Cafe location will include buildout of a 2,000-square-foot tea house...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Spring, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
What Now Houston

Austin-Based Ice Cream Shop Planned for Houston

It appears as though Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams is opening the brand’s first Houston storefront. Lick Honest Ice Creams can be found in a number of H-E-B locations across Houston, but currently, the brand only has three storefronts in Austin, three in San Antonio, and one in the works for College Station.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

Target Evolution Opens New Store Serving Youth Entrepreneurs

The non-profit organization, Target Evolution has been helping youth of today become professionals in various fields. The organization proudly presents its newest Trail Blaze Shop at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas. The retail store is established with the sole purpose of selling products created by young entrepreneurs from the age of 12 to 19. This shop gives 90% of the profit of sales to the youth creators.
SUGAR LAND, TX
What Now Houston

Real Agave Lounge to Open in Enterprise Plaza

Just above El Real in Downtown Houston, a new, high-end bar is under construction. Real Agave Lounge is tentatively set to open in Enterprise Plaza at 1100 Louisiana St. in late August. Bill Floyd, owner of Bill Floyd Concepts, told What Now Houston that Hines Corporation is working to renovate...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Massage Therapists#New Spring#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Hand Stone Massage#Hand Stone Spring#Hand Stone#The Hand Stone#Swedish#Oncology#Prenatal
What Now Houston

Crust Pizza Co. Plans Willis Location

A Chicago-style thin crust pizza restaurant is in the works for Willis. Chris Harte, who is the owner of Harte Enterprises and the planned Crust Pizza Co. in Willis, told What Now Houston he is finalizing the contractor and hopes to open sometime this fall, possibly in October. The space...
WILLIS, TX
What Now Houston

New sweetgreen Planned for Houston

A restaurant chain focused on offering guests healthy bowls and salads could open another location in Houston. According to state licensing information, sweetgreen Uptown Park could open in a former restaurant space at 1141-05 Uptown Blvd., Houston, TX 77056. The brand currently has a handful of locations in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

Dutch Bros Coffee Coming to Missouri City

It looks like Missouri City is next on the list of new locations for Dutch Bros Coffee, which has been spreading access to its tasty beverages across a number of Texas cities. The latest addition to the brand will be located in new construction at 4820 Hwy. 6, Missouri City, TX 77459, according to state licensing information.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
What Now Houston

Chick N Max Headed to Texas

If you’re in the mood for some tasty chicken, you are in luck! Chick N Max is planning its Texas debut with its first franchise location expected to open sometime this fall in Willis. Chick N Max franchise owner Aaron Johnson told What Now Houston he is moving forward...
TEXAS STATE
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
80
Followers
87
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy