Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening Of New Spa

Photo: Official

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa announced the opening of its newest location in Spring. Located at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road in The Market at Springwoods Village, the new Hand & Stone Spring spa is owned and operated by Houston native and longtime Spring resident Larry Salguero. With the opening of his new spa, Larry brings Hand & Stone’s signature luxury spa experience to Spring, making high-end wellness services affordable and accessible to the community.

With over 20 years of professional experience in the energy industry, Salguero has a keen eye for an opportunity to work with a successful concept like Hand & Stone. He also believes in the positive effects that massages and skin care can have on a person’s well-being, which is another reason his search for a franchise opportunity led him to this business.

“Hand & Stone is a lifestyle brand that I can stand behind and feel good about bringing something positive to my community,” said Larry Salguero, owner of the Hand & Stone in Spring in a statement. “This is a developing neighborhood that can benefit from the top-notch massage and skincare services that we offer, and I’m excited to introduce this haven of accessible relaxation to our neighbors.”

The newest Hand & Stone brings professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages to the Spring community. Guests can also visit the new spa to enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and facial treatments tailored to each individual’s needs or skin concerns, with a wide-range of services available for women, men and teens.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the new Spring location offers advanced skincare and spa services that incorporate new technologies at the forefront of the wellness market to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include Decompression Therapy massage, Dermalinfusion facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial, Percussive Therapy massage and LED Phototherapy facial, as well as innovations such as CBD oil enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica and ClarityRX (CBD offerings vary by market).

All Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to guest experience has translated to an unparalleled level of expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing education resources. At Hand & Stone Spring, members will have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing and comfortable environment.

The Spring Hand & Stone spa is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.