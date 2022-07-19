ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening 45 Moreland Bakery

Nothing Bundt Cakes later this year will join an eclectic mix of new tenants in the freshly-renovated

development, at 45 Moreland Avenue.

Charlie Shabazz tells What Now Atlanta her Northing Bundt Cakes will debut in November, 2022, offering the “same delicious treat as our other Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery, just closer to the city!” The Reynoldstown Nothing Bundt Cakes will be the second for Shabazz joining a location in Tucker.

Todd Semrau, vice president, Oakhurst Realty Partners, represented the landlord in the lease. Other tenants coming soon to the center include a Caribbean-style rum bar and a taqueria, among others.

Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. It has grown to more than 430 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada. Bakeries offer handcrafted Bundt Cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for many occasions.

