Gwinnett County, GA

Third Public Hearing on proposed millage rate cancelled - property tax increase, to be rescheduled

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's final public hearing about the Gwinnett County proposed millage rate was canceled due to a lack of quorum and will be rescheduled. Under state law, a quorum of the Board of Commissioners consisting of three members must be present in person...

nowhabersham.com

Stalemate over T-SPLOST could force county to scale back tax proposal

An intergovernment stalemate over Habersham County’s proposed transportation special local option sales tax threatens to curtail county plans for the tax. Tallulah Falls has still not signed on to an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) that would allow the county to put a full penny-on-the-dollar tax on the ballot in November. Without the town’s participation, Habersham County will have to scale back the size of the SPLOST and the projects it could fund.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb residents challenge Cupid on budget, diversity issues

Less than a week before a new fiscal year county budget is to be adopted, Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid took her message about taxes, spending and other issues to an East Cobb audience that was largely skeptical of many of her priorities. A town hall Wednesday at the Sewell...
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Permit for Conyers 'drinking place' fails in 3-3 tie vote

CONYERS — A couple’s plan to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge in Conyers has been stymied — at least for now. Retired DeKalb County educators Sylvester and Sheila Nelloms had applied for a Special Use Permit that would allow them to open the business in the former Diggy’s Grill on Old McDonough Highway. Under Conyers’ zoning regulations, the business would be classified as a “drinking place,” where alcohol is served for on-premises consumption, with food service incidental to the operation of the business. Hookah smoking would also be offered at the establishment.
CONYERS, GA
WABE

The Forest Cove apartments likely won't be demolished. Here's why.

The severely neglected Forest Cove apartments will likely remain in South Atlanta well after residents leave, according to records obtained by WABE. The City of Atlanta previously pushed to condemn the complex late last year, leading a municipal judge to order the property demolished. Shortly after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens took office this year, he announced the city would work to rehouse all the families.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pitts Road townhome developer meets requests from neighbors, fire department

The developer who has proposed building up to 16 townhomes on two Pitts Road lots said he agreed with neighboring residents on matching the exterior color of brickwork to their homes. Ray Rouzati appeared before the Sandy Springs Planning Commission at its July 20 meeting on a request to make a zoning map amendment to […] The post Pitts Road townhome developer meets requests from neighbors, fire department appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Back to School 2022: About the Gwinnett County Board of Education, dates, input…

Regular Board meetings scheduled on monthly basis each calendar year. Gwinnett County Board of Education meetings are set every calendar year in January. The meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month in the Board room at the school system’s J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC), located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee. Each month, the Board of Education’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings, except executive sessions, are open to the public. Gwinnett County citizens are encouraged to attend Board of Education meetings so that they can become better acquainted with the operation and programs of the school system. The remaining meetings for the 2022 calendar year are scheduled for the following dates: August 18, September 15, October 20, November 17, and December 15. Meeting dates for 2023 will be adopted at the January 19, 2023, meeting.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Proposed Cobb County School Logo Resembles Nazi Symbol

A proposed logo for a Cobb County elementary school has many in the Jewish community outraged, as they point out the logo’s striking resemblance to a Nazi symbol. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Newly formed Wayne-Sanderson Farms to headquarter in Oakwood

Cargill and Continental Grain Company, two of the world's biggest food conglomerates, announced Friday that they have bought Sanderson Farms. They will merge it with Wayne Farms, a major chicken producer and subsidiary of Continental, in a new venture called Wayne-Sanderson Farms. The headquarters will be in Oakwood. Sanderson Farms...
OAKWOOD, GA
Monroe Local News

One lane of SR 316 to be closed due to road maintenance

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has closed one lane of SR 316 due to road maintenance work.. WHERE: SR 316 in Gwinnett County in the area of Cedar Ridge Road. One lane will be blocked off Eastbound. Expect delays. Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic clinic must face false claims trial, kickback allegations

Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic will have to face trial on some accusations that the practice violated the False Claims Act through kickback-related Medicare and Medicaid claims, according to an order from Georgia's Middle District court. Rebecca Hockaday, former COO, accused the practice and other defendants of submitting false claims for...
ATHENS, GA

