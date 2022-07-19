ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson sued for copyright infringement

By Ken Simmons
 3 days ago
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

One week after receiving seven Emmy nominations for her breakout series, Abbott Elementary, the show's creator is being sued for copyright infringement.

Christine Davis filed a lawsuit against Quinta Brunson, claiming the series is a knockoff of her show, called This School Year, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Davis writes in her suit that both shows have similar qualities, including the "look and feel of the inner-city school, the mockumentary style, unique plot synopsis, set design, and unique characters."

"Without [Davis'] permission, license, authority, or consent, [Brunson & ABC] knowingly and illegally used [Davis'] works to create the Abbott Elementary television show," the suit claims.

Production for the second season of the series began on Monday. Brunson made history last week as the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in the comedy category. The 32-year-old writer/producer/actress/comedian was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series.

Two more cast members were also recognized: Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Tyler James Williams is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

